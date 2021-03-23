ISU homecoming still on despite no football game

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — No football, no problem for students, faculty and alumni excited about upcoming homecoming celebrations.

Tuesday, March 23, Illinois State University announced despite the football teams’ quitting of the spring season, homecoming will go on as scheduled the week of April 5-11.

Homecoming normally takes place in the fall, however the university pushed it back to the spring as the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved the start of its season due to the pandemic.

Last weekend, the ISU Redbirds football team cited “player health” as the reason to pull out of the spring season.

Stephanie Duquenne, the director of alumni engagement at ISU, said it’s disappointing to not have a football game, but there are still many sports happening throughout the week.

Duquenne said most of the events including the kickoff ceremonies and pep rally will be taking place online or socially-distanced on campus.

She said despite the changes in the event, she hopes Redbird-Mania runs wild throughout the week and students know the week is for them.

“We’re still going to be decorating the windows in Uptown Normal. Our student alumni council has always taken that project on,” Duquenne said. ” They’ve partnered with 30 businesses around the community to paint their windows so they can do that in a socially-distanced, safe-way. So we’ll still have that ISU spirit all over the windows in Uptown.”

Duquenne said all the events are free to students, faculty, and alumni and said canceling the week-long celebration due to the lack of football or COVID-19 wasn’t an option she considered.

“It’s our No. 1 marketing tool to typically bring alumni back to campus. While we can’t physically bring them back, we can engage them virtually so that they still feel that ISU is there for them and that’s part of their tradition too,” Duquenne said.