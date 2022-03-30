NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University (ISU) Redbirds are hoping they raise more blood than Bradley students and staff as part of the longstanding Interstate 74 rivalry.

Wednesday, the Redbird Red Cross Club participated in the blood drive at ISU. It’s part of the American Red Cross of Illinois’ blood battle.

Around 20 students and staff signed up, along with several walk-ins on Wednesday.

Last year Bradley won the competition so ISU hopes this year to take home the prize.

“It’s just a little bit of an extra aspect of that friendly competition there, our goal is to raise as much blood as possible. We’re saving lives here today; it’d be nice to beat them, but in the end, both universities are doing a great job to raise awareness and raise some blood donations,” Kyrrah Randolph president of the Redbird Red Cross Club.

The winning university gets to display a traveling trophy, currently held by Bradley.

ISU students and staff can give blood tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the bone student center.