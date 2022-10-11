NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s homecoming week for students, faculty and alumni of Illinois State University.

In addition to Saturday’s parade and homecoming football game, ISU is hosting other events throughout the week to celebrate.

Tuesday, ISU hosted its annual Redbirds Care Blood Drive in partnership with the Red Cross. Students and staff were able to walk in or could make appointments ahead of time.

Stephanie Duquenne, senior director of alumni engagement at ISU said the blood drive aligns with the university’s core value of civic engagement.

“We have Red Cross club here on campus. I’ve been involved with homecoming for 14 years and we’ve always had our blood drive so we just keep the tradition going. I think it’s an easy way to give back during homecoming week,” Duquenne said.

ISU set a goal of 35 appointments, which Duquenne said they passed Tuesday afternoon.