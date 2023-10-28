NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — The Vertically Landed Model Rocket Team Challenge has colleges like Illinois State University, Bradley University, and The University of Illinois competing.

The way it works is the team will put together a model rocket, input landing code and then send it up on a drone to test if it can land standing straight up.

ISU student Mason Myre said he’s having a great time making friends while also learning new skills he’ll be able to apply to his career.

“You meet all these people with similar interests in rocketry or STEM and what not. It’s just a great time with great people who are also very knowledgeable about what they do. I’m in computer science, I would have never thought I’d be showing up one day trying to land a rocket vertically and it’s just a great time,” said Myre.

ISU’s rocket team took top prize in last falls competition.