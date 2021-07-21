ISU looking to sell vacant student apartments, discussion at next Trustees meeting

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An unused piece of Illinois State University property could soon be hitting the market for sale.

ISU is considering selling off 26 acres of land it no longer uses in north Normal.

The ISU-owned Shelbourne Apartments have been vacant and unused by the university since 2017. Spokesperson Eric Jome said Friday the ISU Board of Trustees will meet and discuss declaring the apartment complex as surplus property.

Jome said with a yes vote, the university would be able to assess the property’s value and prepare to sell it off.

Jome said the over 100 unit complex hasn’t been a part of the university’s housing inventory since the end of the 2017 school year, and renovating it was not ideal at the time and still isn’t today.

“It was really no longer sufficient to meet the needs of housing and at the time, maintenance and upkeep and needed upgrades to the facility really exceeded the strategic value of the property for the university,” Jome said.

The Shelbourne Apartments used to house graduate students, international students, and married students according to Jome.

ISU Board of Trustees meets Friday at 9 a.m.