ISU MLK dinner rescheduled to February

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Martin Luther King day is Monday, and one of the events taking place locally to celebrate the civil rights activist and his work has been rescheduled.

According to an Illinois State University spokesperson, Monday’s MLK cultural dinner at ISU has been moved to Feb. 25. due to COVID-19.

The event is still expected to feature Emmy award-winning journalist, Jemele Hill.

The rescheduled dinner will be held at the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center at 6 p.m. Ticket holders will be emailed updated information.