NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Emma Burling takes more than just a backpack to her classes at Illinois State University.

The junior nursing student is a part of ISU’s Indy-pendence service dog training organization.

“My first meeting I fell in love with it, and I knew I wanted to be a trainer,” said Burling.

Indy-pendence is a part of Peoria nonprofit Paws Giving Independence. Co-Director Donna Kosner said they train students to become service dog trainers and provide them with the dogs as well.

“A lot of them come from shelters, we’re accredited by Assistance Dogs International, and they accredit different programs,” said Kosner.

Emma is currently training Corduroy, a two-year-old yellow lab, who she said is working towards medical alerts, and mobility.

Emma and Corduroy

“Since September we’ve been working on all of those commands leading up to it, and he recently just got matched with a recipient, so we’re starting to work with her, and he’ll eventually be placed with her and do full-service work,” said Burling.

She added, a lot of work goes into becoming a service dog trainer, especially when balancing classes, training, and a social life.

“You have to get 12 hours of work in with the dogs, and then you have to take a public access test in order to get access to bring the dogs in public with you,” said Burling.

Kosner also gave the ISU students credit for driving around 45 minutes each way to Peoria to receive training.

But Burling said working with the dogs and seeing the impact they have on their recipients makes it worth it.

“I love getting to see how the dogs, they just love work and you can totally see it, especially him, and the recipient it really makes a difference in their life too,” said Burling.

Bradley University also has a service dog training program through Paws Giving Independence, called Wags for Mags.

Kosner said they are always looking for people to apply for their dogs, and volunteer as well, and she said you don’t have to be a college student to apply.