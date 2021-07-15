ISU offering LGBTQ friendly housing options with a ‘rainbow floor’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A local university is now offering more inclusive housing options for students that choose to live on-campus.

Illinois State University (ISU) announced it will offer ‘rainbow floors’ starting this fall. It’s an all-inclusive floor geared toward LGBTQ students.

Assistant Director of Marketing for ISU’s housing services Ed Campbell said this was an idea from students themselves.

Campbell said the rainbow floor will be in the Watterson Towers dorm on floor three in the D house.

The floor is part of the university’s living-learning communities (LLC), a floor that combines students with similar interests or majors.

Campbell said LLCs allow students to make friends with similar interests right away, as well as supports their academic success at ISU.

“We do require them to have an academic component which is important so we partnered with a bunch of different academic departments such as the school of communication, school of philosophy, and African American studies to provide this resource for our LGBT students,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the floors are co-ed and will be open to men, women, and other genders someone may identify with. He also said someone doesn’t have to be in the LGBTQ community to live on the floor, but can be a straight ally.

“Not only will they be able to partner with the ISU pride organization, to attend events on campus and the multicultural resource center and Bloomington-Normal community, but it also just gives them a place to feel safe and belong,” Campbell said.

He said students can also choose gender-neutral roommates.

Students are able to select the floor when they apply for housing. To be eligible for room selection, students had to sign and submit a contract by May 1.