NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Graduation season is quickly approaching and Illinois State University will award more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees this spring.

ISU students will have several options this year to commemorate the milestone.

Students can participate in a one-hour ceremony specific to their college on May 6 or 7, which will feature degree conferrals, turning of the tassels for undergraduates, and remarks from the president.

There’s also an option for the Redbird Stage Crossing. It’s a brief, individualized experience where names will be read and students receive a diploma cover. Students can bring as many friends and family as they want and a photographer will be on hand for photos.

“They have a little time for an individual moment which was really nice and became wildly popular; it was during the pandemic when we couldn’t do other things, people were very grateful for that and it was popular with students and families and the university decided if this is so popular then let’s keep it,” said ISU Director of Media Relations, Eric Jome.

Students can choose to participate in both or only one of the options.

Redbird Stage Crossing events will be held in the Bone Student Center on April 28-30 and May 5-8

The full schedule of ceremonies can be found below:

Spring 2022 ceremony schedule:

Friday, May 6

4 p.m. Mennonite College of Nursing, Braden Auditorium

7 p.m. Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts, Braden Auditorium



Saturday, May 7

9 a.m. College of Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, and University Studies, Redbird Arena

Noon College of Applied Science and Technology, Redbird Arena

3 p.m. College of Business, Redbird Arena

6 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences, Redbird Arena

A doctoral hooding ceremony will take place Friday May 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Prairie Room of the Bone Student Center.