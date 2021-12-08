ISU officials monitoring omicron variant, encouraging booster shots

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ oldest public university is reminding students to have a fun but safe holiday break.

Officials at Illinois State University said vaccination rates are strong with 94% of staff, and 79% of all students fully vaccinated.

By their standards, fully vaccinated is defined as anyone who has received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson.

Director of media relations Eric Jome said with omicron’s emergence, it’s too soon to let up now.

“If there needs to be any kind of adjustment to our approach to COVID, we would certainly take cues from the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and other organizations like that,” Jome said. “Certainly, we’re watching that kind of thing with the idea that if we do have to adjust our approach, we will certainly do that, but I think at this point the same measures apply.”

Those measures include getting vaccinated or getting tested daily if not, and masks are required indoors.

Jome said while getting a booster is not required to meet full vaccination status at ISU, the university is recommending it and says winter break is a good opportunity to do so.