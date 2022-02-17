NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police are warning students of a recent vehicle robbery Thursday.

According to a campus crime advisory, Normal Police responded to a strong-armed robbery and a stolen vehicle near Mulberry Street and Fell Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A female ISU student reported that she was walking from her car when an unknown male suspect approached her and demanded her wallet and keys. The suspect then fled in her vehicle, driving north on Fell Avenue.

The suspect was described as an 18-25-year-old man wearing a camouflaged hooded jacket.

More crime advisory is available on Illinois State University’s website.