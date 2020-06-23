ISU Police issues scam warning

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The police department at Illinois State University has issued a warning about an e-mail recently distributed, and how it is a scam.

On their Facebook page, ISU Police said at issue is what appeared to be a job posting from a “Jack Wayne,” purporting to be a Business Analyst, and how he was looking for a “Personal Assistant.”

“Our tech people are going to beat it back, but in the meantime do not reply to it,” ISU Police said. “These are not legitimate job opportunities.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Stay Connected