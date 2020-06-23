ISU Police issues scam warning

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The police department at Illinois State University has issued a warning about an e-mail recently distributed, and how it is a scam.
On their Facebook page, ISU Police said at issue is what appeared to be a job posting from a “Jack Wayne,” purporting to be a Business Analyst, and how he was looking for a “Personal Assistant.”
“Our tech people are going to beat it back, but in the meantime do not reply to it,” ISU Police said. “These are not legitimate job opportunities.”
