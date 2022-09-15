NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police Department reported a shots fired incident near Lindell Street and Linden Avenue Wednesday.

According to an ISU police Facebook post, Normal police officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 9:40 p.m. near an apartment complex where students resided.

No crime in progress was found and no suspect was located on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Detectives from the Normal Police Department continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535.