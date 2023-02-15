NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) President Terri Goss Kinzy resigned on Tuesday.

According to an ISU press release, the ISU Board of Trustees will vote to accept her resignation during their meeting on Feb. 17.

Dr. Kinzy was appointed ISU’s 20th president on May 14, 2021.

“It has been an honor to serve the Illinois State University community as its 20th President. I have appreciated the opportunity to engage with Illinois State students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. At this time, I intend to pursue other opportunities,” Kinzy stated.

Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Aondover Tarhule will assume the role of interim president, pending board approval on Feb. 17. Dr. Tarhule appointment will last until June 30, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Dr. Kinzy for her contributions during her time as President and wish her continued success in her next endeavor,” Kathy Bohn, Secretary of the Board of Trustees, said.

The board will release more information regarding a presidential search at a later date.