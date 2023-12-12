NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for a new president at Illinois State University continues.

The application deadline is Jan. 10 and the 29-member Presidential Search Committee will narrow down the candidate pool on Jan. 25 at the next committee meeting.

The committee met on Monday, the same day Indiana University Indianapolis Campus announced the inaugural chancellor and executive vice president, a role which ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule was a candidate.

At this time is it not known if Tarhule will apply to be the next president at ISU. To see the proposed timeline of the presidential search process click here. The committee expects to bring a recommendation to the Board of Trustees on March 5, 2024.