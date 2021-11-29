ISU professor offers incentives for participating in Giving Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday is 2021’s annual Giving Tuesday, a movement that falls after the big consumer days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It’s a day that encourages people and businesses to give back, and Illinois State University’s finance professor Dr. Edgar Norton said there is a benefit for those that give.

“The benefit to yourself is the tax benefits. If you are able to itemize your deductions, and I realize that’s a big hurdle for many people, but you can itemize deductions you get a deduction from charitable contributions,” said Norton.

It also gives donors a chance to put money where they think it would help the most.

“Everyone, left or right, conservative or progressive, always has a complaint on how the government spends our tax dollars. Well, hey, here’s a way for you to determine where your money’s going to go. Because you can support the charity that’s in line with your beliefs. Write a check, give it to them, you know the money’s going where you want it to go, ” said Norton

Norton said giving Tuesday is an opportunity for both the non-profits and charities to get their needs met and for donors to get a small benefit from helping out.