ISU requiring students to show proof of vaccination or get tested for COVID

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Students at Illinois State University can expect a more traditional college experience for the fall semester.

Leaders announced earlier this year, the Normal campus will have mostly in-person classes.

However, university leaders are sticking with not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students or staff once the semester begins.

On Monday, the University of Illinois system announced it would require all students returning to campus to be vaccinated, making it the first public college in the state to do so.

Director of Media Relations Eric Jome said they won’t “require” a vaccine to attend on campus classes this fall, however it is still highly encouraged that the entire Redbird community gets the vaccine.

“We’re asking that all students returning to campus provide proof of vaccination and if they do not have proof of vaccination or if they have not been vaccinated they will be required to take part in regular on campus testing programs that we have available,” Jome said.

Jome said the on-campus testing is free for all students and staff.