ISU resumes on-campus, in-person tours

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Prospective Illinois State students will once again be able to take tours of campus in-person.

The university once again offering on-campus tours to anyone getting ready to apply for colleges who are interested in becoming a Redbird.

Tours will be conducted safely with groups of no more than ten people. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask or cover properly.

Director of admissions at Illinois State University Jeff Mavros said in-person tours offer personalized insight to prospective students.

“It’s certainly an intention of ours to bring people to campus to not just experience our campus, but to experience the surrounding area,” Mavros said. “We know that’s an asset and the real benefit to us in the recruitment process and to our students, for the time they spend with us as Redbirds.”

Mavros said they’ve scaled back their online tours a bit, but still offer them once a week for those who choose that option.