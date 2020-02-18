ISU student housing project approved by city council

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Three student apartment buildings at Illinois State University are set to be demolished and made into one complex.

Normal Town Council members approved the plan Monday night. While many agreed the West Locust Street buildings need upgrades, some said creating one large complex would make existing parking problems worse.

The current code requires 95 parking spots for a complex that size, but the architect on the project Russell Arbuckle has a plan to have 84 spaces, with parking underneath and behind the building.

“By shifting the building back five feet we lose a few parking spaces but we gain the ability to put a circle drive at the front of the building for drop off and pick up so that rideshare, delivery, fast food places, those types of things have a place to pull off the road and not double park in the street,” said Arbuckle who is the president of EA Architecture and Design.

EA Architecture and Design has worked on multiple student housing projects including The Lodge Two and The Summit.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and is estimated to be done in August of 2021.