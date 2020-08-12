ISU student in residence hall tests positive for COVID-19

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, Illinois State University spokesperson Eric Jome said the university had its first positive COVID-19 case of the fall semester.

The university declined to share the identity of the student who tested positive and the specific residence hall the student moved into, though it was confirmed to be a residence hall.

Jome said the student was told to leave the campus and head home temporarily to self-isolate. He said the university has plans in place in case other students test positive for the virus.

He said McLean County Health Department officials implemented contact tracing efforts once they were notified about the student.

If a student cannot return home, ISU has several places on campus for students that need to self-isolate, Jome said.

ISU began its move-in process on Aug. 7 as a safety measure to prevent the spread of the virus. Though the university has moved to mostly remote learning, the dorms and university-owned apartments are still open. With many students choosing the latter option for living, there was no way to opt-out of contracts they signed before learning about the program change.

ISU has had several cases of COVID-19 on its campus since the pandemic began. A student tested positive for the virus in May and four student-athletes contracted the virus in June and July.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected