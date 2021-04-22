ISU student workers say “yes” to strike authorization vote

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the SEIU Local 73 Union voted ‘yes’ to a strike authorization vote in Illinois State University graduate students workers’ fight for fairer wages.

This means the bargaining team representing the graduate workers union can call for a potential strike, however, no immediate strike is on the way.

A separate strike vote would be needed for the workers to officially strike from their roles at the university.

ISU Director of Media relations Eric Jome said in a statement:

“Illinois State University is aware that the Union has stated their strike authorization vote has concluded. It is important to emphasize that while this means the graduate teaching assistants may opt to go on strike, it does not mean that they will strike. “

“Under Illinois law, the Union must provide the University with a ten-day Notice of Intent to Strike prior to striking, and as of now, ISU has not received such notice,” a statement from Jome read.

“In addition, Illinois law also requires that mediation must fail before a strike can commence. There is a scheduled mediation session today, Thursday, April 22, and the University firmly believes that progress can still be made.”

In March, union workers held a silent protest outside Hovey Hall on campus where they said their only goal was “not having to worry about money, making it month to month on the teacher assistant’s current pay.”

The union represents approximately 400 student workers at ISU and talks for fairer wages have been ongoing since October 2019.