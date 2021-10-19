ISU Student Workers union agrees to two-year contract

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of Illinois State University graduate workers and the school reached an agreement, ending a nearly two-year battle between the two parties.

Members of ISU’s graduate student workers union voted yes on a new contract this week, establishing the Service Employees International Union Local 73. For two years, the union has been fighting for “fairer” wages for its graduate teaching assistants.

The new contract includes raises from 3%-25% for most workers and a 10 % reduction on school fees as well as tuition markdowns.

Steven Lazaroff, a bargaining member for the union, said the two-year contract offers a lot of short-term wins for workers, but the fight isn’t over.

“Over 50% of our unit of 400 or so folks will be receiving around $300 a month raises. So there’s some urgent wins here and we’re happy about that, we’re also excited about another aspect of the contract which is that we’ll be back at the table very soon with ISU,” Lazaroff said.

He says in the next contract, workers will try to fight for full-time wages, and they could go back to the table as soon as next summer.