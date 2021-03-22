ISU students, businesses react to football team opting out of remainder of spring season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Just one day after scoring their first win of the year, the Illinois State Redbirds opted out the rest of the spring football season, citing injury concerns.

It’s a decision some students and business leaders said they will support, but hoped wouldn’t happen.

The time of the year that games were played was altered, but some ISU students say excitement for college football went unchanged. So, hearing the announcement that the Redbirds would no longer play with 4 games left on their spring season left some baffled.

“We were really surprised they cancelled the rest of the season,” said Matt Johnston, ISU Junior.

Johnston says he understands the reasoning of protecting player health and safety, but hearing the decision still leaves a feeling of disappointment.

“That’s kind of all we have in this town is to root for our college sports,” Johnston said.

Even with limited capacity allowed at Hancock Stadium, the general manager of Pub II in Normal says ISU Football’s brief return brought customers through the door.

“The first home game, I mean we had more of an earlier business. We can only pack so many people in here but people got here earlier expecting that,” said Lucus Rokos, General Manager of Pub II.

Beyond the business aspect, Rokos says football provided a sense of pandemic relief that many have desperately needed.

“Getting football back, getting sports back, is this sense of normalcy and that has been a huge morale booster for many people,” he said.

Now Rokos tells us he is waiting for the day when sports are back in full swing in normal.

“Looking forward to the possibility of it for sure, that’s our favorite time of the year,” Rokos said.

ISU scheduled a virtual homecoming week that was expected to wrap up with a Redbirds game on April 10th. We have reached out to the university to see if those plans will be impacted but have not heard back at this time.