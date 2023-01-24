NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Asian Pacific American Coalition at Illinois State University held a Lunar New Year Celebration on Tuesday.

The Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration that operates off of moon cycles, beginning with the first full moon toward the end of January. This year it started on Jan. 22. Each year is associated with an animal and this is the year of the rabbit.

In the Multicultural Center at ISU, the night was filled with icebreakers, games and arts and crafts. Students said being apart of APAC helps them embrace their culture while learning about others.

“I think the best part about APAC, for me at least, why I came in more or less to find a sense of belonging here at Illinois State University,” said treasurer Gian Garnica. “I think that’s what we as the board members of APAC aim to do for our community.”

“A lot of people see coming to college as getting your education and leaving, like get your degree and get out. I think by attending events like these and engaging in these communities you learn things that you can’t learn in a classroom,” said Alexandra Martil.

The Lunar New Year celebration will end with a Lantern Festival on Feb. 5.