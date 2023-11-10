NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University’s George R and Martha Means Center for Entrepreneurial Studies hosted its annual StartUp Showcase.

The winner, Aneel Gillian, got $10,000 to start their business venture, VR Playbook.

The second-place winner was Isabel Crabtree and Michael Baird with TailEnd, and Sabrina Schlenker won third with her product, The Hair Can.

Schlenker showed off her product, which is meant for catching stray hair in the shower.

“This gave me the motivation to make this happen because like I mentioned in my presentation, 90% of people actually have ideas of starting a business, they just don’t do it cause of the financial obligation, and that’s why I never started it,” said Schlenker. “So having that opportunity to win $10,000 is going to be a game changer for turning that shower thought into a reality.”

The second-place finisher received $6,000 and third place gets $4,000.