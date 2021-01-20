ISU students hold virtual Inauguration watch party

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, millions of Americans tuned in to watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

From high schools to universities, many schools allowed students the opportunity to watch and observe Wednesday’s historic inauguration ceremonies.

Students at Illinois State University (ISU) held a virtual watch party of Wednesday morning’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Students engaged in conversations using Discord, a popular app with gamers and chatted via text or over a voice channel to discuss the historic occasion.

Harriett Steinbach the assistant director of Illinois State’s Center for Civic engagement said COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop them, even if the event couldn’t be held in person.

“The inauguration is important, it is one of the hallmarks of our democracy. At this age, in that traditional 18-22 college-age you’re really starting to explore your own values, your own beliefs,” Steinbach said.

She said as a public university, it’s important to promote civic engagement so students can contribute to changing society among graduating.