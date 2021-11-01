ISU students host pumpkin compost drive

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wondering what to do with leftover pumpkins following Halloween? A group of Illinois State University students may have the answer.

Students with the ISU Office of sustainability are collecting rotting jack o’ lanterns as part of its pumpkin compost drive. They’re collecting the pumpkins for Better Earth Logistics, a composting company based in Peoria.

Once, collected Better Earth Logistics will take the pumpkins and eventually turn the waste into nutrients for planting soil.

Xavier Braboy, the chair of the ISU sustainability office said it’s a greener alternative of disposing of the pumpkins that helps bring new food back into the community.

“If you send any sort of food waste into the landfills, eventually that will release more methane gas into the atmosphere and that will cause an increase in heat. So composting instead you can give back to the Earth,” Braboy said.

Braboy said all the pumpkins will be used as nutrients in the soil for other plants to grow in.

If someone wishes to drop off a pumpkin, all paint and/or stickers should be removed from the outside of it.

The group will be collecting pumpkins again Tuesday afternoon from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at their office at 305 N. School Street in Normal.