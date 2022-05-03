NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many Americans woke up Tuesday morning to a bombshell that the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.

That vote was leaked, later obtained by Politico, and shows a draft majority opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

Students at Illinois State University believe the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will leave a lasting impact.

An overturn of Roe v. Wade would mean less access to abortions in many states in the Midwest. However, Illinois has pledged to protect that access if an overturn does happen.

“I personally think that it is the woman’s decision on what she does with her own body and lawmakers should mind their business,” said sophomore Grace Steines.

ISU sophomore Olivia Luporini said more women need to be involved in these decisions, and men should not be able to choose what women can do with their bodies.

“I think most of them making the decision are men, so they should not even have a choice in the decision. I think it should be up to the person and whatever they feel like,” Luporini said.

She said she’s heard of other women who are pro-life and support the possibility of an overturn, which she was shocked to hear.

“I think that sadly, if they had been assaulted or in a situation where they absolutely need an abortion, that they would change their minds quickly,” Luporini said.

Noah Virklan, a junior at ISU, said the leak is opening people’s eyes on how the Supreme Court operates.

“I think it’s making a lot of people increasingly aware that the Supreme Court is not as democratic as they think,” Virklan said.

Virklan said he believes its natural that there is a conflict with the issues and these are longstanding problems.

“With the current court, it’s very expected that this would happen, its certainly not unexpected that a decision like this is made and I don’t think it will be one that is popular,” Virklan said.

ISU professor Meghan Leonard said a leak of this magnitude is unprecedented and could affect how people view the supreme court in the future.

“People have approached life with their understanding that their right to access abortion has been protected by the constitution. So, massive changes in people’s constitutional rights is not really helpful for how we run the country. And so that consistency in the law, the idea that the justices are relying on what the court has said previously, it again also lends legitimacy that the justices aren’t just … substituting their political opinions and justifies the decisions that they’ve made,” she said. “To overturn, you know, such a famous precedent, such a strong precedent, and a precedent that gave access to constitutional rights, is really significant.”