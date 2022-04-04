NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, students at Illinois State University are pushing for safer crosswalks near campus following a deadly crash last fall.

In late November of last year, ISU grad student Danielle Fairchild was hit and killed by a car walking to class. Now her friends and fellow students have started an online petition to change the intersection where she died.

That tragedy took place at the intersection of College Avenue and Kingsley Street near ISU’s Turner Hall.

In the petition, students are asking for a solar push-button-activated pedestrian crossing sign that would flash and alert drivers to slow down or stop because a pedestrian wants to cross the street.

ISU Police Department Chief Aaron Woodruff said it would help in the short term to alert drivers that it’s a busy intersection.

“The university has been in conversation with the town, in fact, we have a meeting scheduled next week with some of our student leaders, town leadership as well as Illinois Department of Transportation staff to try and work through some of these issues,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said they will also discuss longer-term solutions to the intersection, such as engineering and design. He said the intersection has gotten busier, as more apartments are built to the south of it and many students have class at Turner Hall.

The petition as of this writing is just shy of 1,000 signatures.