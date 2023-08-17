NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Stage workers at Illinois State University who are a part of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 193 will be picketing at the Braden Auditorium on the ISU campus Friday beginning at 11 a.m.

The union said they are picketing because they believe ISU is an unsafe place to work. The University denies the allegations and said they have been in negotiations with the union since March.

According to ISU, there were three meetings with the last one being in April.

Illinois State returned the following statement to WMBD:

“Illinois State University and the International Alliance of Stage and Theatrical Employees (IATSE) Local 193 have been engaged in negotiations since March 24, 2023. The parties met March 24th, April 7th, and April 26th. There have been no meetings since April 26th because the union refuses to return to the bargaining table.”

The statement continues, “The University categorically denies the union’s allegations that ISU is an unsafe work environment. The current contract states, in writing, that the University agrees to provide reasonable safeguards at all times, and we do. The allegations by the union and this informational picket are simply an effort by the union to force concessions that the union has otherwise been unable to obtain on its own through negotiations. The University has asked the union to return to the table and believes time is better served meeting together at the bargaining table.”

More information will become available following the picketing event.