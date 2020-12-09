ISU to begin on campus saliva based testing soon

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University may be a couple weeks ago from having saliva-based testing on campus.
The school is working with the University of Illinois to open a testing lab inside the science building across from Watterson Towers.
University leaders had hoped to have the site up and running by now, but they’re awaiting approval from the FDA.
“The U of I is still waiting for their emergency use authorization,” said Eric Jome, ISU Spokesman. “Once the U of I does receive their FDA approval, then we can continue the process to be able to roll that saliva based testing protocol out on campus.”
Jome says, all students must receive a negative covid-19 test before returning in the spring.
He says University leaders are aware some may participate in large holiday celebrations, but because the semester starts January 11th, they’re hoping to catch those who may have the virus before they come back.
