NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm.

According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions. ISU’s winter break is scheduled to begin Friday.

The campus will be closed over break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

