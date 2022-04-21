NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) is making progress in transforming the event room in its Bowling and Billiards Center into an esports arena and gaming area.

According to a construction update, the former event room has been demoed, and the framing for the walls is starting to take shape.

When completed, the esports arena will be one of the largest of its kind at more than 11,000 square feet. It will feature 72 high-end gaming PCs, dedicated team showcase spaces, the latest generation gaming consoles, space for tabletop games, a broadcast and production booth, and student support rooms.

Varsity rooms will be separated from the main space by a glass wall, and Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles will also be available in the arena for casual student use.

The University’s Board of Trustees approved the $5.95 million renovations in October.

The arena is expected to be open in Fall 2022.