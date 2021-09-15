ISU tudents rally for women’s safety on campus after rumored abduction attempts

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerned students marched across Illinois State University’s quad Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, rallying for women’s safety on campus.

The march comes in response to violence towards a student in a sorority earlier this week. The woman said she was walking to her house through campus when two men cornered her and attempted to kidnap her.

Students at the rally said they are concerned for their safety now. They said there have been multiple threats and assaults on campus and they feel like victims aren’t being taken seriously.

The rally’s organizer, Keely McCorkle belongs to the campus sorority Gamma Phi Beta. She said she and other women felt they had to speak out and let women know they’re here to support them.

“If it reaches like one girl or two girls, at least, like, we are helping someone and saving someone, and being someone’s voice for them,” McCorkle said. “I cannot imagine having to go home after an attempted kidnapping and then being told to stay quiet.”

McCorkle said she wants to see more effort from school officials and authorities to protect students.

“We’re done being silent, so yeah, this was the final straw,” McCorkle said.

McCorkle and others said they want the school to implement a security text messaging system that will alert students about crimes and emergency events reported on campus.