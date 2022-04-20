University building service, dining and grounds workers came to brink of strike

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new union contract at Illinois State University (ISU) has been ratified.

More than 300 employees of Illinois State University’s building, grounds, and dining services overwhelmingly approved their union contract during a voting session that began early Tuesday morning and continued past midnight.

An agreement reached last week was approved by more than 92% of the union.

The terms of the new contract are retroactive to July 1, 2021, and they run through June 30, 2025.

Highlights include:

Wage increases from 12% to 26% over the course of four years.

To make up for the lack of any wage increase last year, a retroactive increase dating to October, paid to every employee before the end of May.

The lowest-paid workers—many who previously made little more than $12 an hour—will be brought up to almost $15 an hour in the next 12 weeks.

“It wasn’t easy, but by standing together in our union we made important strides toward nearly all our goals,” said Chuck Carver, ISU building service worker and president of AFSCME Local 1110.

“Significantly higher pay for our lowest-paid workers, we won that. Reward longevity for dedicated employees, we did that. Retroactive pay for the months we’ve worked hard while management wouldn’t move at the bargaining table, we got that, too. We fought hard to win the respect we deserve.”

“I think we can call this a win for all, AFSCME and ISU,” said Tia Reece, a food service sanitation worker and a member of the Local 1110 bargaining committee. “It really did take a village, our whole union family, the students and community who supported us.”