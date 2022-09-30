NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action.

According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.

ISU’s Interfraternity Council posted on Instagram that the vandalism was committed by the ISU chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“We apologize for the actions committed by this member chapter of our council,” said the post. “The acts committed by this chapter do not align with our values, and we are profoundly apologetic. We do not condone the behaviors of this chapter.”

The Interfraternity Council said they will be taking judicial action against Kappa Sigma in addition to working with ISU and other authorities to address the root causes of these acts.

Additionally, the council will be creating a comprehensive education program for Kappa Sigma to complete.

Students affected by the vandalism or images of the vandalism are invited to an open group processing session on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in 320 Student Services Building. The session is sponsored by the Dean of Students Office and Student Counseling Services.

Students in need of support can contact Student Counseling Services at (309) 438-3655.