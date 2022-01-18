ISU will supply all students, faculty, staff with KN95 masks

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) is taking an extra step to make sure its campus is protected from the Omicron variant.

According to ISU’s COVID-19 dashboard, the university announced it will be supplying a KN95 face mask to all students, faculty, and staff.

The KN95 mask is highly touted by the CDC as offering the greatest amount of protection against COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant.

Director of Media Relations Eric Jome said having the mask is not a requirement, but a “strong recommendation” in order to ensure in-person classes can resume with very little disruption.

“This is initially to get the semester started, wanting to make sure we can get one or two of these into people’s hands to start the semester off. We’ll certainly look at the distribution as the semester goes along,” Jome said.

Currently, ISU is in the middle of its second week of virtual classes. The university decided to go online to account for post-holiday infections.

The plan is to return to in-person learning next Monday. Jome said the university is on track to do so.

