ISU’s Gamma Phi Circus to perform with Billy Porter at 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State University’s Gamma Phi Circus will perform alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter at the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Gamma Phi Circus will be accompanying the first-ever Coach float during the parade on Nov. 28. Coach will debut as the first-ever luxury fashion house to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Coach float, “Rexy in the City,” will feature a glittering carnival-style reimaging of New York City led by its dinosaur mascot, Rexy.

Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He is most recently known for his roles on FX’s “Pose” and in the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.” He also recently became the first openly gay black man to win the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy’s for “Pose.”

Throughout the past year, Gamma Phi Circus has been celebrating its 90th anniversary. The circus announced last week it raised enough money to cover lodging and airfare for the performers.

The parade airs on NBC.