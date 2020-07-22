ISU’s student run newspaper will experience first major transformation in over 100 years

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes are on the way for Illinois State University’s student run newspaper.

Since last year The Vidette has needed financial help from the university to meet its budget. However the School of Communication was informed those dollars will not be available after this year.

As a result both the contracts for the paper’s Business Adviser and General Manager will not be renewed, meaning The Vidette, as it currently operates, will be transformed.

“What I’m imagining, and guessing will happen, is that that supervisor position will be taken up by someone who already is in the school of communications,” said Editor-In-Chief Lizzie Seils. “Students don’t have to come to the Vidette if they don’t want, they choose to. If we were to become curriculum based it might become a requirement.”

If the university makes the paper a mandatory class, the students who take it will no longer get paid, they would only receive credit hours.

As far as the two lost positions, the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences says, she is exploring turning the positions into adjunct professors.