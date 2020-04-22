‘It Stays in Peoria’ t-shirt campaign raising money for local businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria-based print shop is helping provide relief for businesses struggling through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Lost Art Design & Print has created a t-shirt campaign called ‘It Stays in Peoria.’

Lost Art’s owner Danielle Laroche says online orders can be made at itstaysinpeoria.com.

She says the response from local businesses has been incredible.

“We started out with 6 initial businesses, I’m adding a couple more to the site today. We were over 32 as of this morning. I keep looking at my email and it keeps growing. The response has been wonderful,” Laroche said.

Laroche says $10 of each shirt sold goes to the business. So far, over 300 shirts have been bought. Pre-orders are collected until April 30.

“On the website, itstaysinpeoria.com, community can nominate business members. A lot of businesses have reached out, whether or not they’re in need, or whether they want to nominate another business,” Laroche said.

Laroche says the shirts will be ready to be picked up or shipped out just after May 8.

To nominate a business to be a part of this campaign, email danielle@lostartdesigns.com or call 3092650547.

Current businesses you can support: