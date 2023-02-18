PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — One Peoria nonprofit is getting help from the community to help make teen girls’ dreams come true.

For the first time, It Takes a Village – Peoria, held a prom dress donation drive-thru at the U-Haul Storage Lot on Brandywine Drive.

Dozens of community members drove up and dropped off new or gently used prom dresses and accessories.



Dr. Bernice Gordon-Young, founder and CEO of It Takes a Village, said these donations mean the world to the girls who don’t believe going to prom is a reality for them.



She said it’s wonderful to hear the stories of those who are able to get their dream dress free of charge.

“It is so heartwarming to hear the stories of some of the families or the young ladies who didn’t think they could go to prom,” Gordon-Young said. “They love it, their mouths drop when they walk in. Every year their mouths are wide open because they’re not expecting this quality and also this amount.”

She said the official giveaway takes place March 18 from 12-5pm at 3801 North Sterling at Sterling Plaza.