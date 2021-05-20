“It’ll be a big burden off a lot of people”, local educators react to ISBE potentially requiring full in-person learning in the fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois State Board of Education(ISBE) is showing support for full in-person learning this fall.

Wednesday, ISBE voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that could potentially mandate students return to in-person learning, with little exception.

Locally, some superintendents say ISBE’s decision is one that they saw coming.

“I’m really not surprised by the state board’s resolution, primarily because it seems like the State of Illinois seems to be opening more,” said Dr. Kristen Weikle, Unit 5 Superintendent.

Weikle says over the last year teachers and students did their best with remote options but some classroom experiences are tough to recreate.

“You can’t replicate the conversations, the interactions that are happening in a classroom,” she said.

At Peoria Heights CUSD #325, Superintendent Dr. Eric Heath said in a survey about the next school year there was a strong interest among families to return to face-to-face instruction.

“It was like four percent of our responses that said they would still need remote learning in some capacity, most of them because of a medical reason,” Heath said.

With ISBE’s resolution stating the only exception for virtual learning is if students are not eligible to be vaccinated and in quarantine, he says he’s waiting to hear more guidance.

“What do we do about medically fragile students? What do we do about students that haven’t been vaccinated,” Heath said.

But Heath explains that a return to normal will be a relief for families and students.

“It’ll be a big burden off a lot of people to just to get back to some normalcy in our schools,” he said.

The resolution passed by ISBE will not change any policies until the State Superintendent makes a declaration. That declaration is expected to happen once this academic year ends.