PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Lebanese community is sharing their culture and cuisine at the 56th annual Itoo Shish Ka-Bob on Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers on Friday prepped thousands of chicken and beef shish kabobs, Lebanese salad, cabbage rolls, and baklava.

“Lebanese food is a labor of love. Nothing we do is easy. It’s a labor of love for sure, and I think you can taste it. We have people who have been around this society for a very long time. They come with family recipes and lots of knowledge. When you try our food, that’s what you get. You get those years and years of perfection and work going into this meal,” said event chair Kristen Reynolds.

Usually a one-day event on the last Sunday in June, this year’s event is all weekend long, featuring live music on Saturday night.

“We wanted to give our community the opportunity to come out either day. We know weekends get busy,” said Reynolds.

The event is at the Itoo Society on Farmington Road in Peoria from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $18. Food is also available to-go for drive-thru and carryout.