PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans crammed into the Itoo Banquet Hall in Peoria Sunday afternoon to enjoy a taste of Lebanon at the 56th Annual Shish-Ka-Bob.

This year, the Itoo Society added a second day to give locals more time to experience the event.

Itoo Society’s Women’s Club President Kristen Reynolds said adding a second day was the right move.

“Summer weekends get busy we know, so we wanted to make sure we gave the community the option, and we knew if we asked for it, they would support us, so it was a good choice I think,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds went on to say they will serve more than 1,000 people in two days.

Servings included shish kabobs, Lebanese salad, and some baklava for dessert.