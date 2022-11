(WMBD) – Members of the Itoo Society will host their 95th Annual Itoo Supper this weekend.

There won’t be a dine-in option this year, but food will be served from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

For more information visit the Itoo Society website.