‘It’s a very quick turnaround’, local school districts working to meet vaccine and testing mandate for staff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – School districts are racing to adjust to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

With a vaccine mandate for Illinois school staff Pre-K through 12th grade beginning Sep. 5, it’s a race against the clock for local districts.

“It’s a very quick turnaround. We had basically a couple of weeks to get all staff members at least their first round of a two-shot series,” said Dr. Kyle Freeman, Washington High School superintendent.

In Peoria County, regional superintendent Beth Crider said a key strategy is making the vaccine accessible.

“Several of our local districts are hosting vaccination clinics this week, we are gathering all that information so that people will know what their options are to start that process,” Crider said.

Schools are also navigating a weekly COVID-19 testing option for those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.

Crider said through discussions with the Peoria County Health Department, plans for in-school testing are being considered.

“You have to have a school nurse, however, to be able to do that. Several of our school districts do not have school nurses,” Crider said.

She says that collaboration will play a big role for districts without a nurse in their building.

“They are either going to partner with one another to utilize a nurse, or we’re going to be looking throughout the community for where you can go get a test,” Crider said.

With time ticking, Freeman says he’s still waiting for more guidance from the state.

“It’s tied to what kind of test will be acceptable? What are the actual expectations for teachers who are not able to get their vaccine,” Freeman said.

He explains the amount of time schools were given makes things challenging, but his district will pivot as necessary.

“We’ll try to make the best out of the current situation and keep moving forward,” Freeman said.

As for tracking vaccinations, Crider says some Peoria County districts are using methods like checklists or requiring physical proof of a vaccination card. She says it will differ from district to district.