Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — ‘It’s a Vibe Selfie Studio’ is celebrating one year in business!

It’s all about finding your inner selfie, and owner Latoya Jorden says they provide the inspiration and the space.

“We just thought this would be something neat to bring to our hometown,” Jorden says she and her husband Johnny were born and raised here in Peoria. “We wanted something for our community, something for the kids to do. It’s fun for adults as well.”

She says they wanted to put the 309 spin on the selfie experience and make it their own.

‘It’s a Vibe’ is kicking off Peoria Fashion Week with a runway mixer April 1, from 2p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We would like to see this on a bigger scale,” says Jorden. “We would like to see a bigger space and definitely add more things to it to make it an even better brand.”

The business owner says she would like more booths, more events and incorporate all that to make ‘It’s a Vibe’ an entertainment complex.

To learn more, check out https://itsavibepeoria.com/