‘It’s a way of sharing hope’, local churches collecting gifts for Operation Christmas Child

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Thousands of children will receive a gift this holiday season with the help of local churches.

This week is National Collection Week for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child Project.

Operation Christmas Child encourages community members to fill shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. The boxes will be sent to less fortunate children in other countries.

Drop-off centers locally are at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington and Northwoods Community Church in Peoria.

“There’s so much hurting in the world, it’s a way of sharing hope with children in need,” said Nancy Vogel, Operation Christmas Child drop-off team leader for Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church. “It’s a way to spread the good news of Jesus to children in faraway countries, it’s a way for families to be missionaries,” she added.

National Collection Weekend begins Nov. 22.

Locally, the goal is to collect more than 24,000 shoebox gifts. Globally, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 9.7 million children.