It’s business as usual for Advanced Medical Transport amid severe winter weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The approaching winter weather will not stop ambulances from getting to people in need, according to staff at Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) in Peoria.

Central Illinois faces snowfall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with 1-2 inches of snow per hour expected.

AMT’s Community Resource Coordinator, Josh Bradshaw, said if there is a medical emergency, do not hesitate to call an ambulance. He said the weather is not a reason to believe AMT won’t make it to your location.

“Absolutely do everything that you would normally do,” Bradshaw said. “So, call for 911, because we would hate to see anybody not be able to make it to definitive medical care. And, on the trip into the hospital, it’s best to have a medical attendant with you.”

He said the entire company is prepared for the storm.

“The first thing that we do is, of course, alert the staff. And we let them know that if they want to stay in town, should they live out of town, that we’ll make accommodations for them,” Bradshaw said.

He said the AMT team does a good job coordinating who may need a ride to work, and said they make sure they have everyone they need on deck.

“And then it’s just a matter of responding to the calls at that point,” he said.

Bradshaw said the weather will absolutely not stop ambulances from getting where they need to go.

“Our vehicles are really heavy, so they’re well able to get through snow,” he said.

Bradshaw emphasized the importance of following Scott’s Law during winter weather, since snow can slow traffic patterns and cause more accidents on the road. He said drivers must pull to the right if they see lights and hear sirens approaching them from behind to give the ambulance space to proceed to their emergency.

Since ambulances may take a little longer to reach someone in need during inclement weather, he advised staying on the line with dispatch while waiting.

“Our dispatchers are well trained in giving advice on dealing with emergent medical situations, especially cardiac arrest. So they’re able to help a person with pre-arrival instructions,” he said.

Bradshaw says to stay indoors if possible, but if you do go out on the road, he says to go slow and make sure you have a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

He adds that if you get in trouble on the road, stay with your vehicle.

Bradshaw recalled a bad snowstorm in 2011, where some areas saw up to three feet of snow. He said the ambulances follow snowplows, and in some cases, AMT workers had to shovel a path from the ambulance to a residence’s front door for their stretcher.