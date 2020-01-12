It’s cookie season and the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are learning how to up their game

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — For the first time ever, 650 girl scouts from all over the state came together Saturday afternoon to learn the art of cookie selling.

Every year The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois host the annual Cookie Rally.

Typically the event is held in 7 different locations, but leaders decided this year they would combine all of the events into one, bringing all the girls together for comraderie and fun.

The girls were able to learn skills like, business ethics, communication skills, goal setting, people skills and money management, right before the 2020 Cookie Season kicks off.

“So much about girl scouting is sisterhood, girls go to camp and do different programs within the council when they meet eachther,” said CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich. “This is an oppurtunity to bring them together. We want them to leave here knowing how to sell cookies safely and have fun while they are doing it.”

The scouts are always looking for new members, if you are interested in signing your child up visit this website and click on the “Contact Us” tab.